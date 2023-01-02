“Once upon a time in Italy – Jakarta is coming”: the first with Agnoletto and the directors

“Finally also in Milan”. So Vittorio Agnoletto, leader of Democratic Medicineannounces the first Milanese of “Once upon a time in Italy – Jakarta is coming”the film denouncing the sack of public health, intended (also) to influence the debate on the upcoming regional elections.

The film, ideal sequel to “PIIGS” (2017), was born from the support for the battle of the numerous Calabrian citizens who have been fighting for the reopening of theCariati hospital, closed for over 10 years due to budget cuts. The health emergency, which has now become endemic in the area, is the mirror of a national situation where the continuous cuts to public health give us a glimpse of a future in the US style, if not even Indonesian, as the subtitle announces in a disturbing way.

The authors Federico Greco and Mirko Melchiorre will be present with Agnoletto at the Milan premiere (on 11 January at 9.30 pm at the Beltrade cinema) and in the film there are also testimonials from well-known faces such as Gino Strada (founder of Emergency), Jean Ziegler (sociologist), Ken Loach (director) e Roger Waters (musician, ex Pink Floyd): different characters, but united by the battle against the distortions of capitalism.

Equally deployed was “PIIGS”, documentary denouncing the austerity policies that aggravate the effects of the financial crisis. Also in that case there were several big names collaborating on the project: Noam Chomsky, Yanis Varoufakis, Erri De Luca and Claudius Santamariathe latter as narrator of the Italian version (in the international one it was Willem Dafoe)



