Quentin Tarantino’s feature films are very famous around the world. It is a reality that the renowned filmmaker has managed to position his name and has done it very well. For this reason, it is impossible to imagine a film by the acclaimed director without his characteristic stamp, which – despite not being specifically explicit – leaves an automatic blood trail on whoever sees the memorable scenes that are part of his iconic productions.

His latest title is Once upon a time in Hollywood, which will become a book. This was commented by the director himself in an interview with Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. Now, this announcement is close to becoming a tangible fact.

Sony Pictures has published the official trailer for the novel, in anticipation of the expected launch, which is scheduled for June 29. The clip – almost 2 minutes long – is a summary of the main cast characters, including Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and Charlie Manson (Damon Herriman). Also featured are various never-before-seen cuts by Manson and a moment between Trudi Fraser (Julia Butters) and Dalton.

Regarding the plot, Tarantino confirmed in the aforementioned interview that the book will bring us closer to the history of Pitt’s character. “In the movie, Cliff is a real enigma, you are left wondering what happens to this guy and one of the things about the book is that there are isolated chapters that tell you, for example, that this whole section will be about the past of Cliff. (…) Each isolated chapter that is only about Cliff’s past is like a strange little novel in itself starring him, ”he explained.