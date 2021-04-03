Quentin Tarantino’s filmography pays tribute to several cult films of yesteryear, but only Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a love letter to 1960s Hollywood. With a total of 10 nominations for the 2020 Oscars, it became one of the most popular films of last awards season and is still giving something to talk about on social media.

In a recent interview for Variety, Margot Robbie, the actress who played Sharon Tate alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, decided to remember the acclaimed film. In addition, he revealed an important detail about the cut that not even the biggest fans could have conceived.

“I would love to see a five-hour cut of every movie I’ve made. In fact, there is a 20 hour version of Once upon a time in Hollywood. There is much more that the fans could not see. What we filmed was incredible, and for millions of reasons, obviously, they couldn’t get into the film, “he told the specialized media.

By all it is known that Quentin Tarantino he usually shoots a lot of material to have some supporting shots and then cut them out in the editing room to deliver the final work to the production companies. However, few could imagine the amount of footage that was left in the final editing stage.

What is Once Upon a Time in Hollywood about?

Once upon a time in Hollywood is Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film. Photo: Sony

Set in Hollywood in the late 1960s. The star of a television western, Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), tries to adjust to the changes of the environment at the same time as his stunt double (Brad Pitt).

What the protagonist does not know is that his life is completely linked to the industry. He is also a neighbor of the young and promising actress Sharon Tate, who has just married the prestigious director Roman Polanski.