Tonight, Tuesday 27 December 2022, at 21.20 on Rai 3 C’era una volta in America (Once Upon a Time in America), a 1984 film directed by Sergio Leone and starring Robert De Niro, James Woods and Elizabeth McGovern. Based on the 1952 novel of the same name by Harry Gray (The Hoods in the original), the film narrates, over more than forty years (from the 1920s to the 1960s), the dramatic vicissitudes of the criminal David “Noodles” Aaronson and of his friends. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

New York, 1933. Prohibition era. Four ruthless hitmen, sent by unknown masterminds, angrily seek out gangster David “Noodles” Aaronson after he murdered Eve, his girlfriend. “Fat” Moe Gelly, owner of the bar where Noodles resides, is beaten to death, in the upper floor of his room, until he points to a Chinese theater with an adjoining opium den.

Noodles is there to forget the deaths of his three friends and cronies, “Patsy” (Patrick Goldberg), “Cockeye” (Philip Stein) and “Max” (Maximilian Bercovicz). In a flashback he is seen witnessing the fire of a truck loaded with cases of whiskey and the death of his friends, their bodies on the asphalt, one of which is completely charred, that of Max.

Two of the four henchmen break into the Chinese theater / smokehouse but Noodles escapes in time through a secondary exit. Going to the club, he kills the third henchman but does not help Fat Moe to make the enemies believe his friend is not involved in the affair, takes a key placed in a pendulum clock and then goes to a railway station where he opens a safety deposit box . Inside is a suitcase that contains only old newspapers. Confused and resigned, he decides to get on the first departing train, bound for Buffalo, escaping forever from New York to start a new life.

1968. Noodles, now over sixty, returns to New York and meets Moe who continues to manage the bar. The two discuss a strange letter, apparently sent to him by a local rabbi, inviting him to negotiate the transfer of the bodies of his three friends, which took place eight months earlier, at the expense of an unknown benefactor to the sumptuous cemetery of Riverdale. Noodles assumes that the missive is the message of an old enemy who thus makes him understand that he has tracked him down despite the fact that he lives elsewhere under an assumed name. Fat Moe hosts him for the night in the apartment adjacent to the club. Noodles, now alone, wanders around the place and looking through a loophole that he gives on a warehouse, he sees ancient memories come to mind.

Once Upon a Time in America: The Cast of the Movie

We’ve seen the plot of Once Upon a Time in America, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Robert De Niro as David “Noodles” Aaronson

James Woods – Maximilian “Max” Bercovicz

Elizabeth McGovernDeborah Gelly

Treat Williams: James “Jimmy” Conway O’Donnell

Tuesday Weld: Carol

Burt YoungJoe

Joe PesciFrankie Monaldi

Danny AielloCaptain Vincent Aiello

William ForsythePhilip “Cockeye” Stein

James HaydenPatrick “Patsy” Goldberg

Darlanne FluegelEve

Larry Rapp: “Fat” Moe Gelly

Dutch MillerVan Linden

Robert HarperSharkey

Richard BrightChicken Joe

Gerard MurphyCrowning

Scott Schutzman Tiler: Young David “Noodles” Aaronson[1]

Rusty Jacobs as Max Bercovicz young

Jennifer Connelly as Deborah Gelly young

Richard Foronjy: ag. Whitey

Olga Karlatos: woman in the Chinese theatre

Mario Brega as Mandy one of the hit men

