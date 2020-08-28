Ronald Reagan, at the Republicans National Convention, August 23, 1984 (UPI)

In October 1984, Wham! has like a message to pass on to Ronald Reagan: he must wake up. The first debate was calamitous for the President of the United States, overwhelmed by the energy of his Democratic opponent Walter Mondale. So Reagan is twenty points ahead and no one doubts that he will end up winning, but the day after this debate, the American press only talks about the age of the captain, 73 years old.

Reagan defends himself, very badly, explaining that with the same amount of makeup as his opponent, he too would look very young. But hiding your age that everyone knows is not really the right answer to a debate that is taking on incredible proportions.

Ronald Reagan therefore needs a new strategy. He, the great communicator, cannot remain on the defensive. On the occasion of the second debate, the president pulls out his secret boot, humor. When asked what he thinks about the media treatment of his age during the campaign, he replies: “You must know that I will not make age a part of this campaign. I am unwilling to exploit my opponent’s youth and inexperience for political ends.” Everyone is laughing, including Walter Mondale. Mass has been said. The debate on the age of Reagan is over. And three weeks later, the president is re-elected, sweeping 49 of the 50 U.S. states.