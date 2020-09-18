On the banks of the St. Lawrence River, the Château de Frontenac dominates all of Quebec City, Canada. Its silhouette, with its towers and roofs of fairy tales, is legendary. The brick citadel, resembling a Renaissance palace, is 127 years old, but it is the undisputed symbol of the capital of Quebec.

“He is magnificent, he is immense”, Describes a visitor. “For me, he represents Quebec City, the place where the story began”, Comments a visitor. But do not be fooled by appearances, this majestic place is in fact a luxury hotel built on the model of the castles of the Loire. The interior dates from the 1920s, but everything is done to recreate the atmosphere of a castle. “It really feels like it was then a hundred years ago”, Underlines a Brazilian tourist (note: the subject was shot at the beginning of the year 2020).