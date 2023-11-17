Genoa – It’s called “Once upon a Samp” the book in English for children which tells the little ones about the values ​​of sport through the gripping true story of the 1991 Blucerchiati scudetto. The story of Roberto and Luca is an emotional journey into a dream come true, a fairy tale for little fans who after the success on the peninsula responds to the growing demand from abroad

“Once upon a time there was Samp”, the children’s book published by Blucerchiando in 2022, also lands on the foreign market with an English version dedicated to all Sampdoria fans around the world. The children’s book, suitable for readers aged 3 to 6, tells the story of two little friends and a great passion they share: football. Roberto and Luca dream of playing and winning on the neighborhood pitch, but the strongest children seem unbeatable. The arrival of grandfather Vuja, Mr. Paolo and new companions will transform their dream into reality. A modern fairy tale which retraces and pays homage to the history of the great Sampdoria title-winning team of Roberto Mancini, Luca Vialli, Vujadin Boskov and Paolo Mantovani. A story for young fans that explains the importance of friendship and teaches you to never stop believing in your dreams.

The fairy tale, suitable for children aged 3 to 6 years, was illustrated by Chiara Giolito with texts by Matteo Politanò. “I was at the stadium when Sampdoria won the Scudetto – recalls Chiara Giolito, illustrator of the fairy tale -. In 1991 I was little, but my father’s emotion gave me happiness for a unique sporting fairytale. We wanted to make it relive even for those who weren’t lucky enough to be there that day and to see such a strong Sampdoria. It was great fun making the story of that season playful, we also wanted to give all the children of today the chance to live that dream. It is a book designed for children but also for parents who, by reading the fairy tale to their little ones, will be able to relive that magical feat, a fairy tale that they really lived and that deserves to be told forever.”

After the success achieved over the last year, the growing demand from Sampdorian fans abroad has convinced the publishers to also launch an English version: “There are many Sampdoria fans in every part of the world, for months they have asked us to translate the fairy tale to read to their children too. This is why we decided to re-present our book in English, so that all children can dream while remembering that unforgettable sporting story” explains Matteo Politanò. The translations are handled by Simone Calucci and Maria Carola Masetti.

“Once upon a Samp” is on sale on Amazon and on Blucerchiando.com