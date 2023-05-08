The report of the forensic veterinarians exonerates the bear Jj4, on the body of Andrea Papi teeth marks attributable to an adult male

A real storm has broken out in the last few hours on social media. Reports filed by the forensic veterinarians of the LEAL ODV ruled out the bear’s involvement Jj4 in the death of runner Andrea Papi.

There LEAL ODV filed its reports with the Trento Tar, explaining that: “Lesions identifiable as penetrating a pair of canines were found characterized by a distance typical of the canines of an adult male bear”.

The expert report explains that the female bear, on the contrary, presents smaller than the male and therefore it cannot have been Jj4 who attacked Andrea Papi. Not only that, the post continues:

“As correctly reported by Dr. Barbareschi, the injuries found are not attributable to predatory activity. The body, in fact, shows no signs of consumption. The description of the injuries does not even correspond to the injuries that occur in the event of an attack aimed at eliminating the opponent”.

“Finally, referring to molecular investigations, a clarification is in order: Since the Trentino population is made up of a few progenitor subjects, we know that it is characterized by limited genetic variability. If on the one hand various unofficial sources express themselves with adverbs of uncertainty (example: presumably), on the other hand, on the contrary, the provisions envisaged on the fate of the bear allow us to deduce that the identification took place with a high degree of certainty” .

According to what was released by the post of the association LEAL Lega Antivivisectionista, the bear attack would have been only a “protracted attempt to remove and dissuade the bear from the victim”.

The release of Jj4 is requested

Thanks to these depositions, the animal welfare associations have made it known that they will fight, after the two annulled ordinances, so that the time Jj4 to be released and reunited with her puppies.

Unfortunately it won’t be easy to understand or find out what scared the animal that attacked Andrea Papi or maybe it will be impossible. However, what the association wanted to underline with the post is that the reports of the veterinarians definitively exonerated the Jj4 bear and, after the methods of attack that emerged, they also exonerate all the bears in Trentino.

