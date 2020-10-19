Highlights: CBI files case against son-in-law of former cabinet minister Harishankar Tiwari

Bahubali Tiwari is the father of cocktail of politics and crime

She used to speak in every government, was MLA from Chillupar seat 6 times

Next generation of family in politics, one son former MP, one MLA

Gorakhpur

A few days after Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as Chief Minister, slogans were raised against him on the streets of Gorakhpur, a home town. The reason was the raid on the house of former cabinet minister Harishankar Tiwari. Tiwari’s supporters saw it as ‘revenge action’. Revenge was the feud between the two major castes, whose main axis was Pandit Harishankar Tiwari.

Political mercury rose again on Monday, when the CBI registered a case against Harishankar Tiwari’s son and BSP MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari and daughter-in-law Rita Tiwari. CBI raids in the case of bank fraud involving Vinay Shankar Tiwari’s company. The raids took place at several locations including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Noida.

Government’s share in anyone

Harishankar Tiwari, who has been a six-time MLA from Chillupar assembly seat at the southern end of Gorakhpur district, has been identified as a Bahubali leader of Brahmins. Harishankar Tiwari, who was established as the father of wealth and muscle power in politics in the 80s, spoke. There was a time when the state of the state was decided by the ‘Tiwari ka Hata’ in the middle of Gorakhpur city. Congress, BJP, SP, BSP … Whatever the government, Harishankar Tiwari was a minister.

Legislators continued from Chillupar seat

In 1985 Harishankar became MLA from Chilupar. After this the seat came to be known as Tiwari. He won from here in 1989, 91, 93, 96 and 2002. On this seat, Harishankar became the minister of state. But in the 2007 election, local journalist-turned-politician Rajesh Tripathi defeated him while fighting on a BSP ticket. Rajesh also won in 2012. However, Harishankar’s son Vinay Shankar, who contested on the BSP ticket in the 2017 election, regained the father’s reputation.

Typical desi style, family owner

Harishankar Tiwari is now very old. Looking at the plain dhoti-kurta, Sadri and the woolen hat on the head, Harishankar Tiwari, no one can guess that Tiwari, who is a history-sheeter in the police record, has many serious charges against him. The family of Harishankar Tiwari, who started the journey on railway, civil and cycle stand contracts after student politics, owns a lot of property today.

The next generation of the family is frozen in politics

The influence of age on Harishankar Tiwari has come to dominate but the next generation of the family has settled into politics. Elder son Bhishma Shankar alias Kushal Tiwari has been an MP from Santkabirnagar. The second son Vinay Shankar Tiwari is an MLA from Chillupar seat. On the other hand, Ganesh Shankar Pandey, nephew of Harishankar Tiwari has been the former chairman of UP Legislative Council.