The first results of the autopsy performed on Giulia Tramontano’s body have arrived: what emerged from the examination

An autopsy was performed on the body of today, Friday 9 June Julia Tramontano and unfortunately a sad reality has emerged from this examination. The 29-year-old woman, seven months pregnant with her, lost her life at the hands of her partner Alessandro Impagnetiello.

The latter in his confessionsaid he used a weapon he found in the Kitchen, with a blade of about 6 cm. The investigators have this knife they seize in the house the two shared.

From the first results that emerged from the examination, the man inferred about her 37 slashesof which two or three lethal. They are the ones around the neck and one on the chest, which he then has punctured the lung.

Also, the woman during those minutes she didn’t defend herself and on the belly, in the area where the 29-year-old was carrying her child, there are no signs of slashing. As a result, the partner did not hit the son.

Obviously, before giving concrete answers, the coroner is waiting for the toxicology tests. Investigators want to understand if the man somehow made her ingest the rat poison found in their home.

The crime of Giulia Tramontano

Giulia Tramontano unfortunately lost her life in evening of May 27th. She had returned home to her partner after a meeting with theother girl that Alessandro Impagnetiello had been dating for about a year.

It is not known what happened, but for the investigators it would seem that the man has it hit from behindin the neck area. Neighbors said they hadn’t heard yell out or strange noises.

Alessandro Impagnatiello, before admitting the crime, made everyone believe that the girl was gone home after the discussion. However, thanks to the evidence collected and the version of his other girlfriend, they managed to frame him.

When the 30-year-old realized that he could no longer lie, he decided to tell the truth and to do too find the body. She had hidden it behind a cavity in an abandoned area of ​​Senago, about 500 meters from their home. Before hiding it she kept it for 4 days between the box and the cellar of their apartment.