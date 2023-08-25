“Thank you with all my heart”. The writing, on a huge white sheet spread out on the asphalt, with the heart drawn in red, spread out on the asphalt, appeared today in front of a house in Ceriana, the town in the Armea valley threatened since Tuesday by the vast fire that started in the evening first from the Sanremo hamlet of Verezzo. Thanks are due to the pilots of Canadair and fire-fighting helicopters who non-stop, from morning until sunset, flew over Ceriana throwing water on the flames. The fire, of malicious origin, forced the mayor Maurizio Caviglia to evacuate the houses closest to the fire, a total of 38 people who found hospitality with family and friends, or in structures made available by the Municipality.