The winners of the raffle ONCE weekend of Saturday, April 1, 2023 are those who have the main number 00813. From LA VERDAD you can consult all the results of raffles and lotteries organized by both ONCE and State Lotteries and Gambling.

With these five figures of the ONCE Salary prize, the lucky ones will have 20,000 euros in their pocket. Also, if they got the series right 027 They will receive a bonus of 300,000 euros in addition to a pay of 5,000 euros for 20 years. A guaranteed monthly salary that many people seek to have a more comfortable life without any financial problem.

On the other hand, the endings are also rewarded here. With the last four figures you can win 200 euros, with the last three 30 euros and with the last two 4 euros.

while with him refund, which has been the X, you earn 2 euros. In this draw, 4 additional prizes are also distributed that have fallen on the following numbers: 14203, series 047; 27222, series 003; 44828, series 028; 58313, series 024. In the event that you guess the number and the series from the second to the fifth extraction, the prize amounts to a payment of 2,000 euros per month for 10 years.

The payment of the prize



ONCE, which is an institution with more than 75 years behind it, distributes the Sueldazo every weekend. If the prize of 600 euros is not exceeded, ONCE can make cash payment at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a greater amount. coupons expire after thirty days from the day after. This means that the prize cannot be collected once that period has passed.

This changes if the purchase has been made by the via online in ONCE Games. Once the draw is over, an email will be sent to let you know if you have been awarded or not. In the event that this is the case, you will be immediately entered into the virtual account that can be transferred to a bank account from this service. Although it must be taken into account that prizes greater than 40,000 euros will have to be paid to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax.

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official result of today’s Sueldazo offered by ONCE is the only one that is valid.