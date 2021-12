Farhad Didari, only 19 years old, underwent a grueling operation last Monday in high spirits. He would donate part of his liver to his critically ill mother. When he awoke from anesthesia a few hours later, the surgeon was timid to tell him that it had been in vain because of a rare abnormality. The family doesn’t know anymore. “Please, who can help us.”

#anesthesia #Farhad #heard #transplant #mother #ahead