Little Kayla, kidnapped in 2017, has been found. Authorities arrested her mother and took her back to her dad

Thanks to a TV series on Netflix a missing girl has been found. The story of Kayla has already been around the world.

Her daddy’s agony began when little Kayla was alone 9 years. Her mother kidnapped her in 2017, the judge had not granted her custody. Custody had been decided for her dad after the separation, but Heather Unbehaunthis is the name of the woman, could not accept it and so she has kidnapped and lost track of him.

Dad Ryan Unbehuan immediately turned to the National Center for Missing Children. For six long years he couldn’t get any news of his Kayla.

Every birthday, the man posted one heartbreaking post on social media with the hope of reaching his daughter, who has now become a teenager. The last message dates back to last January, on the occasion of 15th birthday from kayla:

Happy 15th birthday Kayla. I miss you and I love you so much. I can’t wait for the day when I can see you again. I wake up and every day I hope it’s the right one. I think of you hoping and praying that you are safe, happy and come back into my life soon.

Last weekend, 6 years after the kidnapping, the long-awaited miracle happened. A shop owner in Asheville, North Carolina has recognized the girl. He had seen the series on Netflix Unsolved Mysteries and he had no doubts, that was the missing child. So, wasting no time, he alerted the authorities.

The words of little Kayla’s dad

Officers immediately launched an investigation and found the girl. Her mother was arrestedwith $250,000 bail. While little Kayla is back in her dad’s arms.