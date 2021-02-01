The coupon for Friday, January 29, has left 100,000 euros in Torre Pacheco. The ONCE vendor Ciriaco Casas Alarcón is the one who has brought the illusion of the ELEVEN to the town, with this Coupon awarded with 100,000 euros that he sold from his point of sale at C / Víctor Perez, 5, Torre Pacheco

The ONCE Cuponazo offers every Friday, for three euros, a prize to the five figures plus series of 9 million euros, and six second prizes of 100,000 euros to as many extractions, also with series. If you opt for the XXL Cuponazo, for five euros, the prize goes up to 15 million and 200,000 euros, respectively. In addition, 134 prizes of 25,000 euros can be won at the 5 figures of the first prize, which increases to 40,000 euros to the coupon in the XXL option. The draw offers another 800,000 more minor prizes at the last 4, 3 or 2 figures of the 6 second category draws

ONCE products are marketed by the more than 20,000 ONCE selling agents. Thanks to the Point of Sale Terminal (POS), the customer can choose the number they like best. In addition, they can be purchased through the ONCE games website www.juegosonce.es.