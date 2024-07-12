Home page World

Press Split

In Venice, day visitors will have to pay up to ten euros in the future. (Photo: Archive) © Christoph Sator/dpa

Venice is the first city in the world to charge day visitors an admission fee this year. Officially, this was only an experiment. Now it is to become a permanent regulation. And more expensive.

Venice – After the end of the world’s first test with a fee for day visitors, Venice will continue to charge admission – but no longer five euros, but up to twice as much. The trial ends this weekend after a total of 29 days. From next year, up to ten euros will have to be paid when the lagoon city on the Italian Adriatic is particularly busy.

The city councilor responsible for finance, Michele Zuin, announced in the local newspaper “Il Gazzettino” that a “basic tariff” will apply on certain days from 2025. He has not yet commented on the exact amount. On “critical days”, however, a maximum tariff of ten euros will have to be paid. “In this way, we hope to discourage people from travelling,” said the local politician.

The city wants to take its time before making an official assessment after the last two test days on Saturday and Sunday. To do this, the data collected will first be evaluated. In principle, however, the procedure has already been decided, despite criticism from the public: the test is to become a permanent regulation – not on all days of the year, but during times of high activity.

Narrow, crowded streets in Venice – day visitors will have to pay up to ten euros in the future. (Photo: Archive) © Christoph Sator/dpa

Entrance fees have so far been little deterrent

All in all, Venice earned more than two million euros from the new fee. On some days, more than 25,000 paying guests were registered. There are no reliable estimates of how many tourists managed to avoid paying the five euros. But one thing is certain: the actual goal – to limit mass tourism, from which Venice suffers more than almost any other city – was not achieved.

City Treasurer Zuin admitted that there had been “no major deterrent effect.” But nobody expected that. “It will be different when the ten-euro maximum limit applies on days when a critical attendance threshold is reached for the city.” Tourism Councilor Simone Venutini said: “Venice is still too cheap. It’s not a tragedy if tourists pay more.”

The spokeswoman for the citizens’ initiative Assemblea per la casa Venezia (Assembly of the House of Venice), Federica Toninello, however, told the television station Rai about the experience so far: “It brought money into the municipality’s coffers, but it didn’t work.”

Venice will probably increase the price of admission for day tourists from 2025. (Photo: Archive) © Christoph Sator/dpa

“The authorities don’t want it to work either”

The US author Donna Leon, whose Venice crime novels have become global successes, told the German Press Agency: “The authorities don’t want it to work: They don’t want to stop tourism. They want to make money from the visitors.” Leon has long since given up her home in Venice.

The regulation applied for a total of 29 days. Basically, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., an entrance fee of five euros was due. To do this, you could get a QR code online and download it to your cell phone. Otherwise, you could face a fine of up to 300 euros – but nobody actually had to pay that much.

With an estimated 15 million visitors per year, Venice is one of the most visited cities in the world. Mass tourism brings in a lot of money, but also causes considerable damage. Today, there are fewer than 50,000 permanent residents living in the center with its hundreds of canals. Instead, there are more than 50,000 guest beds. On many days, it is almost impossible to get through the narrow streets around St. Mark’s Square and the Rialto Bridge.

Last year, the city was close to being placed on the United Nations’ red list of endangered world cultural heritage sites. The fee was also used to prevent this. There were a number of exceptions: locals, hotel guests and children under 14, for example, have not yet had to pay anything. And that is how it will stay. dpa