Mogadishu (Al-Ittihad)

The United Nations described the floods, which displaced hundreds of thousands of people in Somalia and neighboring countries in East Africa, as a once-in-a-century event.

These floods come in the wake of the worst drought experienced by Somalia and parts of Ethiopia and Kenya in four decades.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a statement: About 1.6 million people in Somalia may be affected by seasonal heavy rains, which have been exacerbated by the combined effect of both climate phenomena, El Niño and the Indian Ocean Dipole.

Floods that followed heavy rains that began in early October killed at least 29 people, forced more than 300,000 people to leave their homes in Somalia, and submerged towns and villages in northern Kenya.

Relief organizations say that camps for those displaced by terrorist attacks and the worst drought in four decades have been flooded, prompting people to flee for the second time.

The office said that large-scale displacement is likely to continue, increasing humanitarian needs and destroying more property, with the potential destruction of about 3.7 million acres of agricultural land.

“Extreme weather associated with the ongoing El Niño phenomenon threatens to increase humanitarian needs in already vulnerable communities in Somalia and many other places,” said Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator. He added: “We already know the risks, and we must confront these looming crises.”

“We warned earlier about these rains, and we expected this situation,” Mohamed Maalim Abdullahi, head of the Somali Disaster Management Agency, said late Tuesday.

He added that at least 29 people were killed, and about 850,000 others were affected, including more than 300,000 who were forced to leave their homes. The most affected areas were in the southwest of the country in the Horn of Africa, which suffers from unrest and has a population of 17 million people.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that rescue efforts were delayed due to blocked roads.

He pointed out that the joint efforts made by relief agencies are “racing against time” to save 2,400 people trapped by floodwaters in the town of Luuq.

Somalia is one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, but it is not equipped to deal with disasters as it faces the Al-Shabaab terrorist movement linked to Al-Qaeda.