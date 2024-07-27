Once Human’s Hug-in-a-Bowl Deviation Isn’t Uncommon, It’s Just a Bug

The players of Once Human have a lot to play with in the survival video game. One of the most important elements are the Deviations. However, it seems that a rare collectible item – Hug-in-a-Bowl – has a bug that prevents you from getting it.

Find Hug-in-a-Bowl It’s not easy: some players were lucky enough to find it during the beta phase, but the impression is that the percentage of obtaining it is very low. Of course, it is not strange that a certain object can be rare, since there are entire games based on the idea of ​​having to play again and again to obtain an uncommon reward. In this case, however, it is not a choice of the developers but a simple technical error.