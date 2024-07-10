Once Human has had a great start on Steamwhere he has exceeded 120,000 concurrent players in about 24 hours from the launch. For those who don’t know it, it is an open world survival game set in a dystopian future, where players must compete or collaborate to obtain the best resources, which will allow them to face terrible monsters.

Actually the first reviews are not exactly positive (only 55%) because of the policies for sharing users’ personal data, as we can read in the Steam review by user Full_Anarky: “the problem arises with sharing your personal data. Sure, all games do it now, but here they take the trouble to do slightly as they please using the account you gave them even to post things without your permission, because having consented at the beginning, you gave them the right to do so.”