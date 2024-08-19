The free-to-play survival shooter Once Human has reached another important milestone: : after one month since the global launch has surpassed 10 million unique players. The data was reported by the publisher NetEase, which did not provide any details on the matter. However, it guaranteed that will maintain its ‘no pay-to-win’ approachoffering all players a fair and enjoyable experience.
A year of successes
Launched on July 9, Once Human debuted at #8 on Steam’s weekly global charts. NetEase also boasted that it reached the top spot in the US, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Japan, South Korea, and many other countries. It also reached a peak of over 231,000 concurrent players, remaining consistently at the top of the platform’s most played charts.
It is also the fifth-largest launch of 2024 in terms of peak CCU (Concurrent Concurrent Users), sitting between Last Epoch (264,800 CCU) and Dragon’s Dogma 2 (228,500 CCU). Steam’s ranking for Number of players in 2024 currently it is as follows:
- Palworld – 2.1 million CCU
- Helldivers 2 – 458,700 CCU
- The First Descendant (free-to-play) – 264,800 CCU
- Last Epoch – 264,700 CCU
- Once Human (free-to-play) – 231,600 CCU
- Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 228,500 CCU
- Content Warning – 204,400 CCU (peaked while free-to-keep in the first 24 hours after launch)
- Manor Lords – 173,100 CCU
- Enshrouded – 160,400 CCU
- 7 Days to Die – 125,400 CCU
Once Human It was developed by Starry Studior, a subsidiary of NetEase, by a team of over 300 people. The studio is currently preparing ports for iOS and Android systems, which will work with crossplay. Both are expected to be released this September.
#Human #Surpasses #Million #Players #Steam #Month
Leave a Reply