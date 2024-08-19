The free-to-play survival shooter Once Human has reached another important milestone : : after one month since the global launch has surpassed 10 million unique players . The data was reported by the publisher NetEase, which did not provide any details on the matter. However, it guaranteed that will maintain its ‘no pay-to-win’ approach offering all players a fair and enjoyable experience.

A year of successes

Launched on July 9, Once Human debuted at #8 on Steam’s weekly global charts. NetEase also boasted that it reached the top spot in the US, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Japan, South Korea, and many other countries. It also reached a peak of over 231,000 concurrent players, remaining consistently at the top of the platform’s most played charts.

It is also the fifth-largest launch of 2024 in terms of peak CCU (Concurrent Concurrent Users), sitting between Last Epoch (264,800 CCU) and Dragon’s Dogma 2 (228,500 CCU). Steam’s ranking for Number of players in 2024 currently it is as follows:

Palworld – 2.1 million CCU

Helldivers 2 – 458,700 CCU

The First Descendant (free-to-play) – 264,800 CCU

Last Epoch – 264,700 CCU

Once Human (free-to-play) – 231,600 CCU

Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 228,500 CCU

Content Warning – 204,400 CCU (peaked while free-to-keep in the first 24 hours after launch)

Manor Lords – 173,100 CCU

Enshrouded – 160,400 CCU

7 Days to Die – 125,400 CCU

Once Human It was developed by Starry Studior, a subsidiary of NetEase, by a team of over 300 people. The studio is currently preparing ports for iOS and Android systems, which will work with crossplay. Both are expected to be released this September.