The new Once Human gameplay trailer sees our character face numerous fights, in particular against some of the powerful and monstrous bosses that we will find within the PvE contents of the experience signed by Starry Studio.

Already available in free-to-play format on PC and Coming in September also on iOS and AndroidOnce Human is a third-person action survival game that certainly has some strong points, such as a solid combat system and not too demanding crafting mechanics.

The game can also count on a large open worldreally rich in things to do and see, tasks and points of interest to discover, and it is a shame that on an artistic level the project clearly lacks personality, often resulting generic and derivative.

The biggest problem with Once Human, however, is related to theartificial intelligence, deficient to say the least: an aspect that we sincerely hope the developers can fix with the inevitable upcoming updates.