The new Once Human gameplay trailer sees our character face numerous fights, in particular against some of the powerful and monstrous bosses that we will find within the PvE contents of the experience signed by Starry Studio.
Already available in free-to-play format on PC and Coming in September also on iOS and AndroidOnce Human is a third-person action survival game that certainly has some strong points, such as a solid combat system and not too demanding crafting mechanics.
The game can also count on a large open worldreally rich in things to do and see, tasks and points of interest to discover, and it is a shame that on an artistic level the project clearly lacks personality, often resulting generic and derivative.
The biggest problem with Once Human, however, is related to theartificial intelligence, deficient to say the least: an aspect that we sincerely hope the developers can fix with the inevitable upcoming updates.
Our review
If you’ve read our review of Once Human, what we’ve said so far will obviously be familiar to you. Of course, with its bizarre mix of science fiction and horror the game will certainly conquer a large portion of the public, also in light of the merits that the trailer below undoubtedly highlights.
You can try the Once Human experience by downloading the game for free from Steamgiven the free-to-play format, or wait for the mobile version, which as mentioned will arrive on iOS and Android devices next month, to be precise on September 26.
