Alone or in cooperative with other users, our goal in the game is to survive in a scenario that is nothing short of hostile, where even resources are contaminated and drinking or eating could affect our mental health… are you willing to take this risk?

Available for free on PC, iOS and Android Once Human certainly borrows the atmosphere of Stranger Things to catapult us into a post-apocalyptic scenario where an alien creature has infested everything: humans, animals and plants… but not our character.

The new Once Human gameplay video released by IGN shows Starry Studio’s free-to-play survival game in action, with around thirteen minutes of in-game footage illustrating the game’s mechanics.

The gameplay

Capable of immediately totaling over 120,000 concurrent players on Steam, Once Human draws from the third-person shooter genre in terms of its combat systemputting us to grips with various corrupted creatures.

Monsters take on certain conditions really crazy shapes (see for example the bus with arms that moves like a spider) and to fight them we will be able to count on a rather large arsenal, which includes various guns and weapons for hand-to-hand combat.

As in the most famous survival games, each single tool can be customized in various ways through the application of accessories and appendices which will influence its functioning, for example making a rifle more accurate or increasing the number of rounds in the magazine.

We will obviously be able to build a shelter, as often happens in this kind of products, and manage its spaces in the most practical way and then possibly move the entire settlement to a different area.

