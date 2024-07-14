To be precise, as we can see in the graph below, at the time of writing the maximum peak reached is 230,002 concurrent users recorded by SteamDB around 5pm today, and with numbers that could therefore grow further in the coming hours.

The success of free-to-play survival Once Human on Steam continues, so much so that in these hours the game has reached and exceeded the quota 200,000 concurrent users on Valve’s platform, despite a good number of negative ratings given by users.

User reviews are improving, but many negative ratings remain

We are therefore talking about a massive growth compared to the record of 120,000 players registered on July 10, a sign that Once Human is attracting many more players, net of the problems that can be read in the reviews on Steam.

Once Human Numbers on SteamDB

The game currently has an “Average” rating, with only 65% positive reviews. In any case, a better result than the 55% recorded a few days ago. The negative ones in particular point the finger at crashes, startup problems and in general a poor optimizationas well as for some policies for sharing personal data of users not particularly appreciated by players.

For those who don’t know, Once Human is a survival free-to-play open world multiplayer developed by Starry Studio and NetEase. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, players compete or work together to battle monstrous creatures and collect loot and materials to upgrade their character and build and expand their base. If you want to learn more, we suggest you read our review.