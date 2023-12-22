Reggio Emilia – A year and a half later, Inter find themselves without Lautaro Martinez. «After 89 appearances in a row, unfortunately I am forced to stop». The last match missed, due to disqualification, was against Verona on 9 April 2022, now muscle strain in the adductors of the left thigh suffered in the cup against Bologna: he will miss Lecce and the match against Genoa Friday 29th at 8.45pm at Ferraris. Muscle trouble also for Federico Dimarco, see you in 2024 too.

The last day of the first round, from January the second leg for which advances and postponements have been decided from the 20th to the 27th round: the Grifone will play against Torino on Saturday 13 January at 3pm; Salernitana-Genoa on Sunday 21 January at 6pm; Genoa-Lecce on Sunday 28 January at 12.30; Empoli-Genoa Saturday 3 February at 3pm; Genoa-Atalanta on Sunday 11 February at 6pm; Napoli-Genoa on Saturday 17 February at 3pm; Genoa-Udinese on Saturday 24 February, 8.45pm; Inter-Genoa on Monday 4 March at 8.45pm