The ONCE seller, Luciano Moreno Muñoz, is the one who brought the luck with a winning coupon of 500,000 euros and nine coupons of 35,000 euros each, belonging to the draw on Thursday, November 9, from his point of sale on Alcalde Pedro Cascales Street Vivancos, 17 Alcantarilla.

The ONCE Daily Coupon offers a prize of 500,000 euros for the number plus the series, and 49 prizes of 35,000 euros for the five figures of the winning number. Additionally: 450 prizes of 250 euros for the first four figures and another 450 prizes for the last four; 9,000 prizes of 25 euros in the case of three last or first three; and the same for the first and last two (6 euros), and a refund of 2 euros to the first or last digit of the winning number.

All ONCE lotteries make up a responsible, safe and social gaming offer that allows the Organization to meet its objectives: carry out extensive social and solidarity work, allocating all income to improving the quality of life of blind and/or disabled people. other disability; and safe and responsible management because ONCE is concerned with guaranteeing the protection of all consumers, from the design of the products to their marketing.