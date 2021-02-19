In the draw for My ONCE DayOn Thursday, February 18, 2021, the ONCE left 12,254 euros in Murcia. The selling agent Antonio Javier Riquelme Gonzalez, distributed 12,254 euros, in the draw for My Day, from his point of sale on Avenida Juan Carlos I, Santo Angel.

A very novel product



Every Thursday, from October 1, the date of the first draw for this new active lottery product, thousands of prizes can be won for just one euro. What makes this lottery special is be able to play with the full date: day, month and year within a time period of 100 years. This calendar is mobile and, in addition, if buyers are undecided about which date to choose or doubt between several, we can participate with a ticket in the same draw, with up to five different combinations and up to four consecutive draws.

In addition, with Mi Día de la ONCE you can not only get a prize if the chosen date coincides with the winning date, there are also prizes of different amounts based on whether the day and year, month and year, day and month, year only, day only, or month only are correct. This makes it possible for one in five combinations to be awarded.

Each combination of day, month and year with which the client participates is accompanied by a lucky number. It’s about a number between 1 and 11 that is assigned to each combination randomly and automatically, and is accompanied by a clover. With the lucky number, customers have another chance to win if they did not match any of the prizes corresponding to the date. The lucky number allows you to obtain a prize of 1 euros or its exchange for another combination of My Day.