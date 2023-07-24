Monday, July 24, 2023, 10:45 a.m.



Last Friday, July 21, the ONCE Cuponazo left 400,000 euros in Torrevieja, each of the coupons were awarded 40,000 euros. In addition, the ONCE ‘My day’ distributed a prize of 3,000 euros in Elche, on a ticket on Saturday, July 22.

The ONCE salesperson, Patricia Mondéjar Escudero, is the one who brought luck to Torrevieja with these 400,000 euros with these coupons that she distributed among 10 of her regular customers, at her point of sale on Avenida Diego Ramírez, 84 (Supermercado DÍA). Patricia Mondéjar has been an ONCE salesperson since March 2023, and she is attached to the Organization Agency in Orihuela.

ONCE coupons are sold by the Organization’s more than 19,000 vendors. In addition, they can be purchased from www.juegosonce.es, and in authorized collaborating establishments.