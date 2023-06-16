The ONCE Coupon left a total of 245,000 euros in the draw on Thursday June 15 in Molina de Segura. From her point of sale located on San Juan street, the agent Josefa Inmaculada Tovar Vidal sold 7 prize-winning tickets with 35,000 euros each. That is, those who had the 65807.

In addition, the number of the series was 12, while the refund to the first digit was 6 and to the last, 7. From LA VERDAD you can consult all the results of raffles and lotteries organized by both ONCE and State Lotteries and Gambling.

The ONCE daily coupon draws are held from Monday to Thursday. The daily coupon offers, for 2 euros, 1 prize of 500,000 euros to the winner of the five figures and series, and 49 prizes of 35,000 euros to the five figures.

If the prize does not exceed 600 euros, ONCE can make the payment in cash at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a greater amount. Coupons expire thirty days from the day after the draw. Prizes greater than 40,000 euros will have to be paid to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax