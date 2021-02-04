The ONCE Coupon has distributed 105,000 euros in San Javier. The selling agent Vicente Manuel Antón Torres has sold three coupons each awarded with 35,000 euros, belonging to the draw on Wednesday, February 3, from his point of sale on Avenida de Balsicas number 17.

The ONCE Daily Coupon offers, for 1.5 euros, 50 prizes of 35,000 euros at five figures. In addition, the client has the opportunity, for 0.5 euros more, to also play the series, and win “La Paga” of 3,000 euros per month for 25 years, which will be added to the prize of 35,000 euros. The numbers before and after the winner will have a prize of 500 euros; and prize of 200, 20 and 6 euros at four, three and last two digits, respectively, of the winning coupon. As well as refunds of 1.5 euros to the last and first figure

ONCE coupons are marketed by the more than 21,000 ONCE selling agents. As always, thanks to the Point of Sale Terminal (POS), the customer can choose the number they like best. In addition, they can be purchased from ONCE’s official gaming website.