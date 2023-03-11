Friday, March 10, 2023, 10:37 p.m.





He ONCE coupon It has already left the lucky draw for today, Friday, March 10, 2023. The winners are those who have the following five figures on their ticket: 59383. The serial number has gone to 031 and the refund, 5 and 3. From LA VERDAD you can consult all the results of raffles and lotteries organized by both ONCE and State Lotteries and Gambling.

The ONCE Cuponazo prize endows each of its coupons with 40,000 euros. Also, if you got the series right, the prize amounts to 6 million euros. A very juicy amount with which to cover holes, pay bills, buy a property, start that idea or change cars.

Previous eleven draws



On the other hand, the endings are also rewarded here. With the last four figures you can win 500 euros, with the last three 50 euros and with the last two 6 euros. while with him refund you earn 3 euros.

In addition, there is a jackpot of 15 million euros with the Cuponazo XXL. This is an additional prize that you can win if you participate in the ONCE raffle with 2 more euros and guess the main number and the series.

The payment of the prize



ONCE distributes, in addition to the daily coupon, the Cuponazo every Friday, the Sueldazo on Saturdays and Sundays, and the Eurojackpot on Fridays. If the prize of 600 euros is not exceeded, ONCE can make cash payment at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a greater amount. coupons expire after thirty days from the day after. This means that the prize cannot be collected once that period has passed.

This changes if the purchase has been made by the via online at JuegosONCE. Once the draw is over, an email will be sent to let you know if you have been awarded or not. In the event that this is the case, you will be immediately entered into the virtual account that can be transferred to a bank account from this service. Although it must be taken into account that prizes greater than 40,000 euros will have to be paid to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax.

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official result of today’s Gordo de la Primitiva offered by the state-owned company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.