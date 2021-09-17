The

ONCE coupon He has already left the lucky ones in today’s draw, Friday September 17, 2021. The winners are those who have the following five figures on their ticket: 98800. The number of the series has gone to 026. From THE TRUTH you can consult the results of this giveaway and many more.

The ONCE Cuponazo award endows each of its coupons with 25,000 euros. Also, if you got the series right, the prize amounts to 9 million euros. A very juicy amount with which to plug holes, pay bills, buy a real estate, implement that idea or change cars.

endings here are also awarded. With the last four figures you can win 150 euros, with the last three 15 euros and with the final two 6 euros.

refund you earn 3 euros. To these numbers are added another six that have a prize. This Friday they have corresponded to 04852, series 041; 22400, series 122; 39665, series 072; 76990, series 097; 88639, series 043; and 98333, series 019. Here you can win 100,000 euros with the five figures and the series from the second to the seventh extraction; 300 euros with the five figures of the second to the extraction; 20 euros with the four figures from the second to the extraction; 6 euros with the three figures from the second to the seventh extraction; and 3 euros with the two figures from the second to the seventh extraction.

Payment of the prize



The ONCE distributes, in addition to the daily coupon, the Cuponazo every Friday, the Sueldazo on Saturdays and Sundays, and the Eurojackpot on Fridays. If the prize of 600 euros is not exceeded, the ONCE can do

cash payment at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a larger amount. Coupons

expire after thirty days from the day after. This means that the prize cannot be collected once that period has passed.

via online at JuegosONCE.

via online at JuegosONCE. Once the raffle is finished, an email will be sent to you to let you know if you have been awarded or not. In the event that this is the case, you will be immediately entered into the virtual account that can be transferred to a bank account from this service. Although it must be borne in mind that prizes over 40,000 euros will have to be paid to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax.

Note: THE TRUTH is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official result of today’s Coupon result offered by ONCE is the only one that is valid.