Today, Thursday, April 21, 2022, a new draw for the

ONCE daily coupon in which the number has been awarded

05128with 35,000 euros per ticket. In addition, the 48 series of the same number has been graced with La Paga of 36,000 euros a year for 25 years. The refund to the first figure is 0 while the refund to the last figure is

8. From THE TRUTH you can consult all the

results of raffles and lotteries organized by both ONCE and State Lotteries and Bets.

The draws of

ONCE daily coupon They take place from Monday to Thursday. The daily coupon offers, for 1.5 euros, 55 prizes of 35,000 euros at five figures. For 0.5 euros more, the customer can also play the series and win La Paga of 3,000 euros per month for 25 years, which is added to the prize of 35,000 euros.

PREVIOUS DRAWS OF THE ELEVEN

ONCE daily coupon prizes



€35,000 at five figures.

€500 to the number before and after the winner.

€200 to the last four figures.

€20 to the last three figures.

€6 to the last two figures.

€1.5 upon withdrawal of ten thousand.

€1.5 upon reimbursement to the last figure.

Payment of prizes



If the prize does not exceed 600 euros, ONCE can

cash payment at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a larger amount. coupons

expire after thirty days from the day after the draw. Prizes over 40,000 euros will have to pay tax to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax

Note: LA TRUTH is not responsible for any failures or omissions that may occur since the official result of ONCE is the only one that is valid.