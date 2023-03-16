Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 9:28 p.m.





Today, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, a new draw for the ONCE daily coupon in which the number has been awarded 24257 with 35,000 euros per ticket. Furthermore, the series 8 of the same number has been graced with La Paga of 36,000 euros a year for 25 years. The refund to the first figure is the 2 while the refund to the last figure is the 7. From LA VERDAD you can consult all the results of raffles and lotteries organized by both ONCE and State Lotteries and Gambling.

The raffles of ONCE daily coupon They are held from Monday to Thursday. The daily coupon offers, for 1.5 euros, 55 prizes of 35,000 euros to five figures. For 0.5 euros more, the client can also play the series and win La Paga of 3,000 euros per month for 25 years, which is added to the prize of 35,000 euros.

See also Víctor Marín assumes Education, Juan María Vázquez arrives at Environment and Conchita Ruiz goes to Social Policy Previous eleven draws



ONCE daily coupon prizes



€35,000 to five figures.

€500 to the number before and after the winner.

€200 to the last four figures.

€20 to the last three figures.

€6 to the last two figures.

€1.5 to refund to the ten thousand.

€1.5 to refund the last figure.

Payment of prizes



If the prize does not exceed 600 euros, ONCE can make cash payment at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a greater amount. coupons expire after thirty days from the day after the draw. Prizes greater than 40,000 euros will have to be paid to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official result of today’s Gordo de la Primitiva offered by the state-owned company Loterías y Apuestas del Estado is the only one that is valid.