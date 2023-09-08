Thursday, September 7, 2023, 9:26 p.m.



Today, Thursday, September 7, 2023, a new draw for the ONCE daily coupon in which the number has been awarded 99475 with 35,000 euros per ticket, series 21. The refund to the first figure is the 9 while the refund to the last figure is the 5. From LA VERDAD you can consult all the results of raffles and lotteries organized by both ONCE and State Lotteries and Gambling.

The raffles of ONCE daily coupon They are held from Monday to Thursday. The daily coupon offers, for 2 euros, 1 prize of 500,000 euros to the winner of the five figures and series, and 49 prizes of 35,000 euros to the five figures.

Previous eleven draws



ONCE daily coupon prizes



€500,000 to five figures and series.

€35,000 to five figures.

€250 to the first four figures.

€250 to the last four figures.

€25 to the first three figures.

€25 to the last three figures.

€6 to the first two figures.

€6 to the last two figures.

€2 for reimbursement to the ten thousand.

€2 to refund the last figure.

Payment of prizes



If the prize does not exceed 600 euros, ONCE can make cash payment at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a greater amount. coupons expire after thirty days from the day after the draw. Prizes greater than 40,000 euros will have to be paid to the Treasury, applying a 20% tax

Note: LA VERDAD is not responsible for failures or omissions that may occur since the official result of the ONCE is the only one that is valid.