Today, Thursday, June 3, 2021, a new draw for the daily coupon of the

ELEVEN in which the number has been awarded

30810 with 35,000 euros per ticket. In addition, the series

042 of the same number has been graced with

The payment of 36,000 euros a year for 25 years. The refund to the first figure is the

3, while the refund to the last figure is the

0. From THE TRUTH you can consult the

results of this draw and many more.

The draws for the

ONCE daily coupon they take place from Monday to Thursday. The daily coupon offers, for 1.5 euros, 55 prizes of 35,000 euros at five figures. For an additional 0.5 euros, the client can also play in the series and win La Paga of 3,000 euros per month for 25 years, which is added to the prize of 35,000 euros.

ONCE daily coupon prizes



€ 35,000 at five figures.

€ 500 to the number before and after the winner.

€ 200 to the last four figures.

€ 20 to the last three figures.

€ 6 to the last two figures.

€ 1.5 to refund to ten thousand.

€ 1.5 to the refund to the last figure.

Payment of the prizes



If the prize does not exceed 600 euros, ONCE can make

cash payment at any of the points of sale. Instead, the deposit will be made through a bank transfer if it is a larger amount. Coupons

expire after thirty days from the day after the draw. Prizes over 40,000 euros will have to be paid to the Treasury, applying a tax of 20%

Note: THE TRUTH is not responsible for any errors or omissions that may occur since the official result of the ONCE is the only one that is valid.