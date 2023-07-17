Monday, July 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Once Caldas vs. National, LIVE: follow the first date of the League live

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Once Caldas vs. National, LIVE: follow the first date of the League live

Close


Close

National Athletic

National vs. Eleven Caldas in the 2023 League.

National vs. Eleven Caldas in the 2023 League.

The game is played at the Palogrande stadium, in Manizales.

Once Caldas receives Atlético Nacional in Manizales, in the debut of both teams in the 2023-II League. The ‘white white’ begins a semester in the race against relegation.

Those led by Pedro Sarmiento, with few new faces, will try to score as many points as possible to ensure their permanence in the first division.

For his part, the Colombian runner-upwith DT in charge, the Brazilian William Amaral, look for the first three points in the tournament while the managers decide who will be the new coach.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Once Caldas and Atlético Nacional

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Caldas #National #LIVE #follow #date #League #live

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A Bolivian court ratifies the 10-year prison sentence for former President Áñez

A Bolivian court ratifies the 10-year prison sentence for former President Áñez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result