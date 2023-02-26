Monday, February 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Once Caldas vs. Millionaires, live: the blues, with an alternate team

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 26, 2023
in Sports
0
Once Caldas vs. Millionaires, live: the blues, with an alternate team


close

Alberto Gamero

Alberto Gamero

Photo:

José Jácome. efe

Alberto Gamero

The match is played at the Palogrande stadium, in Manizales.

See also  Albero Gamero sticks out his chest: 'We beat a class A team'

Once Caldas receives to millionaires this Sunday, at the Palogrande stadium, in Manizales, on the sixth date of the 2023-I League.

The team that leads Alberto Gamero He gave priority to the Copa Libertadores, in which on Thursday he will seek a place in the third round of the tournament against Universidad Católica, from Ecuador. For this reason, an alternate team traveled to Manizales.

For its part, Once Caldas has not won in the League and has just been eliminated from the Colombia Cup: Cúcuta Deportivo took it out. They need a win to avoid having problems with relegation.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Once Caldas and Millionaires

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Caldas #Millionaires #live #blues #alternate #team

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The opposition fills the Zócalo to protest against the electoral reform of López Obrador

The opposition fills the Zócalo to protest against the electoral reform of López Obrador

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result