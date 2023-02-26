Once Caldas vs. Millionaires, live: the blues, with an alternate team

Once Caldas receives to millionaires this Sunday, at the Palogrande stadium, in Manizales, on the sixth date of the 2023-I League.

The team that leads Alberto Gamero He gave priority to the Copa Libertadores, in which on Thursday he will seek a place in the third round of the tournament against Universidad Católica, from Ecuador. For this reason, an alternate team traveled to Manizales.

For its part, Once Caldas has not won in the League and has just been eliminated from the Colombia Cup: Cúcuta Deportivo took it out. They need a win to avoid having problems with relegation.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Once Caldas and Millionaires