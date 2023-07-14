🇮🇹🏟️ The house of Blanco is ready to receive this Sunday the match between Once Caldas 🇮🇹 and Atlético Nacional 🟢⚪, valid for Date 1 of the Betplay League 2023-2; this from 7:30 P.M. SEE YOU IN PALOGRANDE 🇮🇹🏟️!#RinconAlbo⚪ #TodosSomosOnceCaldas🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/ICqmwzepsh — Rincon_Albo (@rincon_albo) July 13, 2023

Despite the team’s movements, the press assures that they need reinforcements to be able to fight for the title. In addition, they threw everything at the fans, who even though their club is in the worst moment in its history, sold out the tickets.

With the departure of the helmsman, it was reported that William Amaral and Caio Mello, who were the technical assistants, would take charge of the team provisionally on an interim basis. In addition to this, the journalist from ESPN, steven maplehe said on the show FShowthat he King of Cups He has no desire to get a new strategist, so they will take the necessary time to choose. Likewise, the journalist stated that given the good play shown by the team in the friendly match against millionaires, Amaral will continue to lead.

Amaral the DT of Atlético Nacional.

