The Betplay Dimayor League of Colombia returns to his old ways with the Completion 2023 Tournament, which starts next Friday, July 14, however, the Once Caldas against the runner-up National Athletic will take place on Sunday, July 16 at the Palogrande Stadium.
He White White It did not have a good first half of the year, as it was ranked 17th in the general table with 20 units. For this reason, they will seek to reverse what happened, aspiring to more in order to qualify for the next phase.
On the other hand, the purslane they culminated in the third position of the championship with 35 points, accessing the semifinals. Already in the home runs, the green country finished first in Group A with three wins and three draws, however, they lost the grand final against millionaires when everything was decided in the penalty shootout.
Date: Sunday, July 16
location: Manizales, Caldas
Stadium: Big stick
Schedule: 7:30 p.m.
Referee: to designate
Channel: WinSports+
Online streaming: WinSports
ONCE CALDAS: 1 win
NATIONAL ATHLETIC: 3 wins
TIES: 1 draw
ONCE CALDAS: GEEGP
NATIONAL ATHLETIC: PEGEG
The albos They incorporated the Ecuadorian extreme midfielder into their ranks billy mapleto the right side John David Cuestato the striker Johar Mejia and the Venezuelan left back Yohan Cumanawhile their casualties were more extensive since they no longer had John David Rodriguez, John Fredy Pajoy, Guillermo Celis, Leonardo Peak, Nahuel Gallardo and Alejandro Artunduaga.
Despite the team’s movements, the press assures that they need reinforcements to be able to fight for the title. In addition, they threw everything at the fans, who even though their club is in the worst moment in its history, sold out the tickets.
Goalie: Eder Chaux
defenses: Jorge Cardona, Fainer Torijano, Andrés Correa, Leyder Moran
midfielders: Luis Perez, Luis Miranda, Yeiler Valencia
strikers: Alejandro Garcia, David Lemos, Dayro Moreno
substitutes: Marlon Piedrahita, Jeyson Velasco, Jhon Araujo, Shermán Cárdenas, Santiago Cubides, Billy Arce, David Cuesta, Yohan Cumaña, Jorge Méndez
In the case of the runner-up, he has not made any registration official, while he suffered the casualties of nelson palace, Francisco Da Costa and the brazilian coach Paulo Autori. However, the arrival of the Uruguayan midfielder is given as a fact Maximilian Quarry30 years old, who played in the last campaign with the sports maldonado of his country.
With the departure of the helmsman, it was reported that William Amaral and Caio Mello, who were the technical assistants, would take charge of the team provisionally on an interim basis. In addition to this, the journalist from ESPN, steven maplehe said on the show FShowthat he King of Cups He has no desire to get a new strategist, so they will take the necessary time to choose. Likewise, the journalist stated that given the good play shown by the team in the friendly match against millionaires, Amaral will continue to lead.
Goalie: Kevin Mier
defenses: Cristian Castro, Sergio Mosquera, Andrés Salazar, Edier Ocampo
midfielders: John Solis, John Duque, Juan Torres
strikers: Brahian Palacios, Jayder Asprilla, Jader Gentil
substitutes: Álvaro Angulo, Yelier Goez, Tomás Ángel, Óscar Perea, Yair Mena, Juan Arias, Cristian Blanco, Ewil Murillo, Harlen Castillo, Nelson Deossa, Gianfranco Peña
Once Caldas 1-2 Atletico Nacional
