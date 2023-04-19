Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Once Caldas vs. Alianza Petrolera, live: a key match for relegation

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 19, 2023
in Sports
0
close

Oil Alliance

Oil Alliance vs. Once Caldas.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Oil Alliance vs. Once Caldas.

The match takes place at the Palogrande stadium in Manizales.

Once Caldas receives Alianza Petrolera at the Palogrande stadium, in Manizales, in the continuation of date 14 of the 2023-I League. The whites try to get out of last place in the standings.

The game is also key to the relegation table, in which the two teams are in the fight to stay in the A. Today they equal on average (1.14), but those from Barrancabermeja win the position for the best accumulated score in 2023.

Follow the game here:

Lineups of Once Caldas and Alianza Petrolera

