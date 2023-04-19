Once Caldas vs. Alianza Petrolera, live: a key match for relegation

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Oil Alliance vs. Once Caldas.
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Oil Alliance vs. Once Caldas.
The match takes place at the Palogrande stadium in Manizales.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Once Caldas receives Alianza Petrolera at the Palogrande stadium, in Manizales, in the continuation of date 14 of the 2023-I League. The whites try to get out of last place in the standings.
The game is also key to the relegation table, in which the two teams are in the fight to stay in the A. Today they equal on average (1.14), but those from Barrancabermeja win the position for the best accumulated score in 2023.
Follow the game here:
Lineups of Once Caldas and Alianza Petrolera
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Caldas #Alianza #Petrolera #live #key #match #relegation
Leave a Reply