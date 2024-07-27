Once Caldas showed that it is having a great start to the championship by defeating National Athletic with a resounding 2-0 at the Palogrande stadium, confirming themselves as one of the leaders of the League.

According to the criteria of

The whites managed to impose conditions from the first minutes and Nacional did not feel very comfortable, so the local team managed to open the scoring from the 17th minute.

Effectiveness of the Eleven

The one in charge of making his fans celebrate was Ivan Rojaswho was the beneficiary after a previous play that started from a free kick and the assist from Luis Palacios was enough to leave him in front of the goal of Harlen ‘Chipi Chipi’ Castillo, who could do nothing to prevent the goal from the white team.

Nacional did not have much of a reaction and Once Caldas began to feel more comfortable and although in the first half there were many fouls that generated several yellow cards for both teams, the home team was the one with the best chance of increasing the score.

Once Caldas vs. Nacional. Photo:Once Caldas Share

Once Caldas’ goal was hot and in the 45+2 minute, Alejandro García managed to score the 2-0 after taking advantage of an assist from the historic scorer of Colombian football, Dayro Moreno, who enabled him to define without problems against Harlen Castillo.

For the second half, coach Pablo Repetto made several changes from the start in order to score and then come back, so he took out several figures such as Edwin Cardona, Álvaro Angulo, Andrés Sarmiento and Jorman Campuzano, who gave way to Kevin Viveros, Pablo Ceppelini, Samuel Velásquez and Kevin Parra.

Despite the changes, Nacional was unable to reduce the deficit and dream of equalising, but despite their attempts with Alfredo Morelos, William Tesillo and Kevin Parra, who had a shot on the post, it was not enough to score.

Once Caldas always tried to defend their score, giving more prominence to the visitors, but was tactically organized to be able to hold on to that result, although Dayro Moreno and Lucas Ríos tried with some plays to score more goals.

In the end, Once Caldas played the match well and ended up winning 2-0 against Atlético Nacional, who lost for the first time this season, while the white team remains undefeated with nine points, a result that leaves them at the top of the table.

SPORTS with FUTBOLRED

More sports news