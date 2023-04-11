Once Caldas pronounces itself on the capture of three of its footballers for extortion

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Jhon Jairo Bonilla / Archive EL TIEMPO
The team confirms that the players belong to the institution and talks about what is coming.
The Once Caldas team confirmed this Monday that the three men captured by the Manizales Metropolitan Police on Sunday night, for the alleged crime of extortion, are players belonging to the institution.
This was reported by the team from Manizale through a statement.
Once Caldas is pronounced
“The National Police captured three youth players belonging to the lower divisions of our club for the alleged commission of a criminal act”reads the letter issued by Once Caldas.
“The Club is respectful of the law and the rights of juveniles as persons allegedly involved in a crime, which is why we will abide by and be attentive to the decisions of the Administration of Justice with which we will collaborate in whatever is necessary” (sic), the text continues.
“The team cannot be held responsible nor supportive of the individual actions or carried out in a personal capacity and outside the sports field that the players or officials carry out in their free time”, insists the club.
In the statement, shared through digital channels, the team’s rejection of any improper or illegal act is emphasized.
For now, the club did not announce any action or reveal the identity of the noted players.
