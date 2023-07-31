Monday, July 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Once Caldas player, from euphoria to sadness: celebrates a goal in the stands and is kicked out

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2023
in Sports
0
Once Caldas player, from euphoria to sadness: celebrates a goal in the stands and is kicked out

Close


Close

Yailer Valencia

Yailer Valencia.

Yailer Valencia.

This is Yeiler Valencia, author of the fourth goal against Cali.

See also  James Rodríguez: the options he has left to change clubs

Once Caldas He gave Deportivo Cali a beating, this Sunday in the third date of the League, with a 4-0 win in Manizales.

The white team was shaken and found the goals they so badly needed and the victory they so desperately needed.

The annotations were by Billy Arce, in two opportunities, Dayro Moreno, and by Yeiler Valencia.

From euphoria to sadness

Precisely the fourth goal left a very particular action. The player Valencia was the protagonist. He started as a substitute, came on for David Lemos at minute 65 and was in charge of scoring the fourth goal.

However, when he converted his goal, he was carried away by euphoria and the first thing he did was run to the stands to celebrate with his relatives, who received him with an emotional and strong hug that lasted a few seconds.

What Valencia did not expect is that when he returned to reality, he would find himself with a red card, since he already had a yellow one and his effusive celebration was worth the other. Thus, the player went from total joy to grief, having to leave expelled.

See also  Luna Valencia and Adrián Cano make themselves heard in the Spanish championship

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Caldas #player #euphoria #sadness #celebrates #goal #stands #kicked

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result