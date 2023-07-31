Once Caldas player, from euphoria to sadness: celebrates a goal in the stands and is kicked out

Once Caldas He gave Deportivo Cali a beating, this Sunday in the third date of the League, with a 4-0 win in Manizales.

The white team was shaken and found the goals they so badly needed and the victory they so desperately needed.

The annotations were by Billy Arce, in two opportunities, Dayro Moreno, and by Yeiler Valencia.

From euphoria to sadness

Precisely the fourth goal left a very particular action. The player Valencia was the protagonist. He started as a substitute, came on for David Lemos at minute 65 and was in charge of scoring the fourth goal.

However, when he converted his goal, he was carried away by euphoria and the first thing he did was run to the stands to celebrate with his relatives, who received him with an emotional and strong hug that lasted a few seconds.

What Valencia did not expect is that when he returned to reality, he would find himself with a red card, since he already had a yellow one and his effusive celebration was worth the other. Thus, the player went from total joy to grief, having to leave expelled.

