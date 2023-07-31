Once Caldas player, from euphoria to sadness: celebrates a goal in the stands and is kicked out

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Yailer Valencia.
Yailer Valencia.
This is Yeiler Valencia, author of the fourth goal against Cali.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Once Caldas He gave Deportivo Cali a beating, this Sunday in the third date of the League, with a 4-0 win in Manizales.
The white team was shaken and found the goals they so badly needed and the victory they so desperately needed.
The annotations were by Billy Arce, in two opportunities, Dayro Moreno, and by Yeiler Valencia.
From euphoria to sadness
Precisely the fourth goal left a very particular action. The player Valencia was the protagonist. He started as a substitute, came on for David Lemos at minute 65 and was in charge of scoring the fourth goal.
However, when he converted his goal, he was carried away by euphoria and the first thing he did was run to the stands to celebrate with his relatives, who received him with an emotional and strong hug that lasted a few seconds.
What Valencia did not expect is that when he returned to reality, he would find himself with a red card, since he already had a yellow one and his effusive celebration was worth the other. Thus, the player went from total joy to grief, having to leave expelled.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Caldas #player #euphoria #sadness #celebrates #goal #stands #kicked
Leave a Reply