Once Caldas received this Tuesday the pending punishment of the Disciplinary Committee of the Dimayorafter the riots carried out by members of his barra brava, in the match against Alianza Petrolera.

(You may be interested in: Mayor of Medellín, forceful: his reaction to the proposal for billboards in stadiums)

In said meetingat minute 89 the bar invaded the field of the Palogrande stadium in Manizales in moments of tensionThey even tried to attack the footballers.

Due to these facts, the Committee decided that the team lost the game, which had not ended at the time of the invasion, although it was already down 2-1.

(Also: Unusual reaction from the leader of the Once Caldas bar)

“Once Caldas SA (“Once Caldas”) sanctioned with defeat by withdrawal or resignation and a fine of twenty-three million two hundred thousand pesos ($23,200,000) for incurring in the infraction contained in literal h) of article 83 of the CDU of the FCF, in the match played for the 14th date of the BetPlay DIMAYOR I 2023 League against the Alianza Petrolera S club.A”, report the Committee.

Upon declaring loss by withdrawal or resignation, the regulation indicates that the result is 3-0, in this case in favor of Alianza.

Holocaust North fans invaded the pitch. Photo: Courtesy The Homeland

In addition, the white team sees its place sanctioned. “Once Caldas SA (“Once Caldas”) sanctioned with three (3) dates of total suspension of the arena and four (4) additional dates of partial suspension of the arena, north tribune and, fine of thirteen million nine hundred and twenty thousand pesos ($13,920,000), for incurring in the infraction described in numerals 1, 4, 5,6, 7 and 9 of article 84 of the CDU of the FCF; in the match played for the 14th date of the BetPlay DIMAYOR I 2023 League against the Alianza PetroleraS.A club”.

(Also read: ‘The fans can’t take it anymore’: congressman and leader of a Once Caldas bar)

The consequences

In the vandalism events reported at the time, damage to advertising screens and a media camera.



turned out 20 logistics people were injured, as well as four fans and four police officers; all these people are out of danger. Additionally, two police horses suffered minimal lacerations, a patrol car was vandalized and a motorcycle was incinerated.

Once Caldas vs. Oil Alliance See also Eleven Caldas vs. Cali: in doubt the presence of fans

Four of the logistics workers had to be transferred to care centers.

At first, 200 uniformed police officers attended the day. They were joined by another 70 members of the public force.

(In addition: Return to the fences in the stadiums of Colombia? The controversy, red hot)

In the external part of the Palogrande stadium, it was possible to dissuade the violent from the surroundings of the sports arena. There were small disturbances in different parts of the city, which are already controlled.

More sports news

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO