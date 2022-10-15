Saturday, October 15, 2022
Once Caldas: less than a minute away, players injure each other

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 15, 2022
in Sports
Eleven Caldas vs. National

Eleven Caldas vs. National at the Palogrande Stadium.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Eleven Caldas vs. National at the Palogrande Stadium.

Guillermo Celis and Jáider Riquett collided when trying to contain a Nacional striker.

Two players from Once Caldas They starred in a clash that could have ended in an injury, just one minute from the start of the match in which their team beat Atlético Nacional 1 – 0, in the BetPlay League 2022-II, at the Palogrande Stadium in Manizales.

When only a few seconds had passed after the initial whistle, Guillermo Celis and Jáider Riquett were fighting for the ball against Nacional attacker Dorlan Pabón when they collided violently. From the faces of the players, it was painful, although fortunately not of consideration for them.

With the match result, Eleven Caldas ended with the undefeated Nacional that fired Pedro Sarmiento after his time as interim coach. The Antioquia DT now hands over the position to the Brazilian Paulo Autuori, who had been presented at the club’s headquarters in Medellín.

The key play of the match occurred in the 15th minute of the second half, when Nacional’s goalkeeper, Kevin Mier, took Jorge Cardona ahead after holding the ball. The referee Éder Vergara went to the VAR and sanctioned a penalty in favor of Once Caldas. Three minutes later, Ayron del Valle changed the foul for a goal for the locals.

On the next date Once Caldas will face Deportivo Cali as a visitor, while Atlético Nacional visits Deportivo Pereira at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas.

