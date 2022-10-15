Once Caldas: less than a minute away, players injure each other

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Eleven Caldas vs. National at the Palogrande Stadium.
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Eleven Caldas vs. National at the Palogrande Stadium.
Guillermo Celis and Jáider Riquett collided when trying to contain a Nacional striker.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 14, 2022, 07:03 PM
Two players from Once Caldas They starred in a clash that could have ended in an injury, just one minute from the start of the match in which their team beat Atlético Nacional 1 – 0, in the BetPlay League 2022-II, at the Palogrande Stadium in Manizales.
When only a few seconds had passed after the initial whistle, Guillermo Celis and Jáider Riquett were fighting for the ball against Nacional attacker Dorlan Pabón when they collided violently. From the faces of the players, it was painful, although fortunately not of consideration for them.
With the match result, Eleven Caldas ended with the undefeated Nacional that fired Pedro Sarmiento after his time as interim coach. The Antioquia DT now hands over the position to the Brazilian Paulo Autuori, who had been presented at the club’s headquarters in Medellín.
The key play of the match occurred in the 15th minute of the second half, when Nacional’s goalkeeper, Kevin Mier, took Jorge Cardona ahead after holding the ball. The referee Éder Vergara went to the VAR and sanctioned a penalty in favor of Once Caldas. Three minutes later, Ayron del Valle changed the foul for a goal for the locals.
On the next date Once Caldas will face Deportivo Cali as a visitor, while Atlético Nacional visits Deportivo Pereira at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas.
In other news
October 14, 2022, 07:03 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Caldas #minute #players #injure
Leave a Reply