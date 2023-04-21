A new day of violence was experienced in the Colombian league caused by bullying bars from the Once Caldaswho rushed onto the field and attacked players, logistics personnel and even the Police in Tuesday’s game against oil alliance, events that left 28 people injured.

According to the municipal administration of Manizales, where the match was played, 20 people from the logistics unit, four fans and four police officers were injured in the disturbances inside the stadium, although none seriously.

(Heartbreaking account of the technician of the dead cyclist in the Anapoima Classic) (Shakira and Piqué: the drastic and surprising decision that Clara Chía made, video)

they did not hold

After what happened inside the stadium, the vandals took to the streets, confronted a police patrol and also burned a motorcycle. The incidents occurred in the palogrande Stadium, where Once Caldas and Alianza Petrolera clashed.

A few minutes after the end of the Colombian league match, alleged supporters of the local team invaded the field and the match was terminated when it was 1-2 in favor of the visiting team.

Holocaust North fans invaded the pitch. See also Sports schedule for Wednesday, February 16 Photo: Courtesy The Homeland

spoke the leader

Juan Sebastián Gómez, representative to the Chamber, is the leader of the Holocaust North bar, and spoke about what happened that day in the stadium.

“People couldn’t take it anymore, not only from the bar but from other stands. It was a moment of despair because they see themselves on the brink of relegation,” Gómez told the newspaper La Patria.

And he added: “Nothing has worked and we have held meetings with managers, coaches and players, as well as peaceful protests and the situation can’t take any more.”

(Radamel Falcao: Rayo Vallecano points to another Colombian to replace him)

(Shakira faces a mess in Miami, worse than Piqué and Clara Chía)

Sports