Once Caldas decides on Pedro Sarmiento as his new DT

Pedro Sarmiento, Magdalena Union.
Archive / WEATHER
Pedro Sarmiento, Union Magdalena.
The white team presented its new coaching staff.
The pressure of the descent does not let up for anyone and for Once Caldaswhich is still in a risk zone, there is no time to lose.
Therefore, the immediate solution is to bet on a formula of experience, winner and available to straighten the course as soon as possible.
New coaching staff
Pedro Sarmiento He was confirmed this Sunday as the new white coach; and Hernán Darío ‘Arriero’ Herrera will be the assistant.
It is worth remembering that the last League title of National Athletic lHe arrived with that formula but with inverted charges.
Sarmiento was league champion with Independiente Medellín in 2004 and with Deportivo Cali in 2005 and Herrera won the Liga I in 2022 and the Copa 2018.
Elkin Sotoglory of the club and who had been acting as interim coach, will continue in the coaching staff.
