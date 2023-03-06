Wednesday, March 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Once Caldas decides on Pedro Sarmiento as his new DT

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Once Caldas decides on Pedro Sarmiento as his new DT


close

Pedro Sarmiento

Pedro Sarmiento, Magdalena Union.

Photo:

Archive / WEATHER

Pedro Sarmiento, Union Magdalena.

The white team presented its new coaching staff.

See also  How did the other CONMEBOL teams fare on the FIFA Date?

The pressure of the descent does not let up for anyone and for Once Caldaswhich is still in a risk zone, there is no time to lose.

Therefore, the immediate solution is to bet on a formula of experience, winner and available to straighten the course as soon as possible.

New coaching staff

Pedro Sarmiento He was confirmed this Sunday as the new white coach; and Hernán Darío ‘Arriero’ Herrera will be the assistant.

It is worth remembering that the last League title of National Athletic lHe arrived with that formula but with inverted charges.

Sarmiento was league champion with Independiente Medellín in 2004 and with Deportivo Cali in 2005 and Herrera won the Liga I in 2022 and the Copa 2018.

Elkin Sotoglory of the club and who had been acting as interim coach, will continue in the coaching staff.

SPORTS AND FOOTBALL

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  Nairo Quintana, Miguel Borja and the figures of the new video of the Colombian anthem

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Caldas #decides #Pedro #Sarmiento

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Biden Defends Voting Rights for African-Americans on the 58th Anniversary of the Selma Events

Biden Defends Voting Rights for African-Americans on the 58th Anniversary of the Selma Events

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result