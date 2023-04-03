Atlético Huila’s 1-0 victory against Deportivo Cali, in Neiva, completely upset the table of permanence in the first division of Colombian soccer and it set off the alerts not only in Palmaseca, but also in Barrancabermeja and Manizales.

The team led by Néstor Craviotto left the relegation zone and sent Alianza Petrolera there, which this Monday will close the date 11 with a visit to Junior, at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, in Barranquilla.

In addition, Huila, thanks to the relegation system, which allows it to defend itself with its own performance, made an important leap in that classification and surpassed two historic ones that are in trouble in that table, Once Caldas and Deportivo Cali.

How the relegation system works in Colombia

It should be remembered that the relegation system in Colombian football changed since 2022. The points accumulated in the last three years are taken into account, not including the final phases of the League.

However, for the teams that began their campaign in A in 2022 (Unión Magdalena) and 2023 (Boyacá Chicó and Huila), only the points they have made since their promotion count. For this reason, only the points of two years are counted for the Unión and for Chicó and Huila, only what they do this season.

Santa Fe vs. Boyaca Chico Photo: Nestor Gomez – WEATHER

Today, Unión Magdalena and Alianza Petrolera would be the teams that fall to B in 2024. But the victory of the Samarios (3-1 against Águilas Doradas) and that of Huila left the table very tight. And it could be closer if those from Barrancabermeja win on Monday in Barranquilla.

The relegation will be defined once the round-robin phase of the second semester ends. That is, there are still nine days of this tournament and 20 of the second tournament of 2023.

If this year is saved, Cali would start 2024 in critical condition

Dimayor has already approved the relegation system for 2024 and it will be the same as this year, so if he manages to save the category in 2023, Deportivo Cali would start in a very bad position next season, with the worst accumulated score of the last three years.

With respect to Unión Magdalena, it has ten points less. And it is 15 below Jaguares, 18 below Alianza Petrolera and 24 below Once Caldas. The situation of Deportivo Cali is critical.

