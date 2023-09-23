In Tel Aviv, Israel’s largest city, more than 100,000 people again demonstrated on Saturday evening against controversial plans by the right-wing religious government to reform the rule of law. Demonstrators also took to the streets in other cities in what is now one of the largest protest movements ever in the country, with 38 weeks of demonstrations already underway.
