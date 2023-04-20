Year 2015. The legislature had just started and Calasparra, with Pepe Vélez as mayor, faced the plenary session in which the salaries of the councilors of the municipal corporation would be determined. According to the opposition – PP, Calasparra Viva and Ciudadanos-, he was not summoned in a timely manner and they decided to take him to court.

Thus began the well-known ‘case of salaries’. A case that, after seven years stuck in the courts, has finally been resolved definitively with the file of the case that directly affected Pepe Vélez, Jordi Arce and Antonio José Moreno. One of many that has been closed with the leader of the Socialists of the Region acquitted.

The PP and the rest of the Calasparra opposition have tried to take it by all possible means to lengthen the judicial process. Now, after so many years, an issue that has fueled these parties, especially the Popular Party, is shelved to try to harm the then mayor of the municipality and now PSOE candidate for the presidency of the Region of Murcia, Pepe Velez.

And this is just one of the dozens and dozens of complaints and judicial appeals that the socialist Pepe Vélez has had to face, which have always been filed or have been directly dismissed and which have formed part of a campaign of harassment and demolition towards the secretary general of the PSOE of the Region. The reality is that he has never been convicted and has always won all the legal cases that have been opened against him as a result of these complaints and appeals.

«The PP directly or indirectly uses false complaints against Pepe Vélez with the sole objective of trying to damage his image» Francisco Lucas Ayala Spokesperson for the Socialist Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly of Murcia

The Popular Party is directly or indirectly using false complaints, as well as trying to lengthen these judicial processes, also filing appeals or even appearing as an accusation, with the sole objective that Pepe Vélez is always immersed in judicial processes to try to damage his image and wear him out politically. .

This is the strategy that the popular ones have been following for all these years, engaging in politics at the lowest level given their inability to win at the polls, first in their municipality as mayor, and now they intend to harm them politically when there is little more than a month left for the elections. regional elections.

Another of the objectives pursued by the PP with this type of false denunciation strategies is to try to intimidate political leaders like Pepe Vélez to prevent them from continuing to do their job: fighting to achieve a better Region.

“Pepe Vélez has won all the legal cases that have been opened as a result of false complaints and appeals, the last of them being the ‘salary case'” Francisco Lucas Ayala Spokesperson for the Socialist Parliamentary Group in the Regional Assembly of Murcia

And, precisely, all this is done by a party, the PP, which has a former president, Pedro Antonio Sánchez, sentenced for corruption to 3 years in prison and 17 years of disqualification, another former president, Ramón Luis Valcárcel, whom the prosecutor asks 11 years in prison, 20 of absolute disqualification and another 27 of special disqualification for employment or public office for the case of the Escombreras desalination plant and, we cannot forget, that the current president of the Autonomous Community, Fernando López Miras, in addition to having been declared a fugitive, has been denounced for breaking the law, specifically, for an alleged crime of prevarication in the election for the presidency of the Transparency Council of the Region of Murcia.

With this long history, they intend to divert attention with false accusations to other political leaders such as Pepe Vélez to try to cover up their own corruption schemes.

And, on the other hand, there is the case of the Calasparra bullring, in which the complainants are the same parties as in the ‘salary case’ – Calasparra Viva y Ciudadanos – and in which the Partido Popular de la Region of Murcia has also appeared, and it will also end up filed, like the rest of the complaints and resources that have been dedicated to filing for years.

It is indecent and morally void to transfer the policy to the courts, using false complaints to wear down the rival, without even having reliable evidence that a crime has been committed. Because, clearly, in the end all these complaints, completely unfounded, are archived.

There are many ways of doing politics, but it is clear that the Popular Party has chosen the worst and most degrading.