The International Energy Agency said in its monthly report: “The economic outlook has improved somewhat over the past few months following the recent shift in central bank policies… In addition, the decline in oil prices in the last quarter of 2023 acts as an additional tailwind.”

The agency expected global oil consumption to reach 1.24 million barrels per day in 2024, an increase of 180,000 barrels from its previous forecast.

The agency attributed the increase largely to China's expansion in the petrochemical sector.

The Paris-based International Energy Agency (IEA) has revised upward its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2024 for the third time in a row. But its expectations remain lower than the level of the oil producing organization OPEC, which expects demand to grow by 2.25 million barrels per day this year.

This rise represents half of the growth rate we witnessed in 2023 (2.3 million barrels per day), and the slowdown is due to several factors: